TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 200 students in Trousdale County are quarantining after they came into contact with a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Trousdale County superintendent tells News4 the teacher did not know they were sick until they developed latent symptoms.
The school reportedly had to trace everyone the teacher had come into contact with in the previous 48 hours. In total, that number was roughly 150.
If those individuals do not feel anything after quarantining, they can return to school at some point next week, but only if they agree to wear a mask.
If they choose not to wear a mask they will be asked to stay home an additional week.
