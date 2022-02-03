SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 200 soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment, were reunited with their families on Thursday after almost a year of deployment.
Families held signs, flowers, and even stood in the rain waiting for their arrival.
“I am so excited to see him today. I am so nervous,” said Grace Sneed.
It's a feeling that many felt moments before their loved ones returned home after a long 10-month deployment to the middle east.
Soldiers arrived by plane at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training site. They were greeted with applause and warm hugs.
“I couldn't contain myself, I couldn't stay still,” explained Mandy Touchstone.
Touchstone says her husband came back just in time for their anniversary.
“We were joking on the plane before we got off to see who was going to tear up first and I said honestly I probably will,” said Sgt. Darrell Touchstone.
It was an emotional day for everyone, but also a moment they could be proud of.
“Tennessee is prepared to help those soldiers reintegrate back into the community, reintegrate back into their families... We will take care of them, and we are very proud of them,” said Colonel Jody Miller, Commander 30th Troop Command.
