NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vaccine distribution continues to ramp up across Tennessee, as Nashville plans for a massive vaccination clinic this coming weekend.

There’s been 1.9 million vaccinations reported across the state since vaccines started receiving emergency authorization use.

As of Monday, 579,000 Tennesseans have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while more than 684,000 have received both their doses or the one dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

That means about 17 percent of people in the state have had at least their first shot.

Here in Middle Tennessee, the most vaccines have gone out in Davidson County, with more than 200,000 reported. In Williamson County, that number is 80,000, in Rutherford it’s 65,000 and in Sumner it’s 45,000.

The only other county to have administered more shots than Davidson is Shelby County with 224,000 vaccines.

Here in Davidson County, the state is reporting 10 percent of the population as vaccinated and 19 percent having received at least one dose of a vaccine.

That number will only tick up as the week continues and is followed by the record-breaking 10,000-person vaccine clinic this Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

For the event, we know the 10,000 vaccine appointments filled up within hours of being made available.

News4 reported Monday the need for volunteers through Hands on Nashville – now those volunteer spots also appear to be filled as well.

Vaccines in Nashville continue to be administered at the Music City Center each day.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Doctor Lisa Piercey is expected to tour Music City Center today and hold a media briefing this afternoon.

Follow News4 for coverage of Dr. Piercey’s media briefing.