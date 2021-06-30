NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An investigation by multiple agencies led to the arrest of a Nashville man who is accused of trafficking a large amount of illegal drugs in Nashville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency worked together to develop information about the potential transport of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine into the Midstate.

According to authorities the suspect, 42-year-old Garrett Willis, was identified and arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Authorities say they seized 26.5 kilograms of meth and 23 kilograms of cocaine that were in Willis' possession.

Willis is being held in the Davidson County jail on a $250,000 bond,