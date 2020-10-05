NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is offering its customers ways to pay their bills as thousands are behind on their payments.
NES officials said out of its 418,000 customers, there are 72,575 customers with a past due balance and/or an extended payment arrangement.
“This is hard times,” Toietta Lattimore who lives in Nashville said.
Lattimore is two months behind on her electric bill. She’s a mother of two.
“I've had to actually choose between going about to see my family and feeding my kids or paying that electric bill or paying that rent. My family is going to win every time,” Lattimore said.
Disconnections for nonpayment as well as late fees and credit card fees were waved from March until Sept. 30.
While those penalties starting up again this month, NES officials said they have assured customers that kept up with their payments, will have service going forward.
"The fact of the matter is it's hard for everyone. It doesn't matter what your status is, what your education level is,” Lattimore said.
Several options are out there to help you get caught up.
- Community Care Fund: NES and TVA have teamed up to create the fund. Customers can apply by clicking here or, if you're 75 years old or older and have no way to apply online, call 615-269-6835.
- Metro CARES Fund: The COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee recommended $10 million in relief for utilities, rent and mortgage for Davidson County residents affected by the pandemic. Call 211 or by clicking here.
- Metro Action Commission: Davidson County residents can also apply for energy assistance at www.nashville.gov/mac, or call 615-862-8860 ext. 70100 to request an application to be sent by mail. You can also request an application by emailing maccustomer@nashville.gov.
- Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency: by clicking here.
"I just can't give up because what about my kids that didn't ask to be here? That don't got nothing to do with this? They're too busy supposed to be learning and being kids,” Lattimore said.
NES urges anyone having trouble paying their bill to call Customer Relations to talk through payment options at 615-736-6900, Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on payment options, click here.
