NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate man didn't let himself become a victim outside of a bank.
He took matters into his own hands by shooting another man trying to rob him. It happened outside US Bank on Bell Road in Antioch on Tuesday.
"During that situation, you can't really think. You gotta just act off of impulse," Tevin Kelly told News4.
Kelly said he became suspicious when he saw a man wearing a red hoodie outside the bank.
"You know it's the middle of summer time and that's not the type of weather you want a hoodie on," Kelly said.
Metro police said 19-year-old Kenneth Cathey was sitting across the parking lot from the bank.
At one point, Kelly said Cathey started walking toward him with a gun as he was depositing money at the ATM.
"That's when I pulled my firearm out and shot at him," Kelly said.
Police said Kelly shot Cathey several times in self-defense. Neither of the men knew each other.
Once Cathey is out of the hospital, he'll be arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery.
It's a scenario Kelly hopes he never has to experience again.
"You never know what somebody going to do on the other end with a firearm when they got it out and what not. You never know how that situation is going to play out," Kelly said.
