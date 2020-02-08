MANSFIELD, LA (WSMV) While traveling during the overnight hours through Louisiana, Neal McCoy was forced to evacuate his bus after it caught fire.
McCoy began a Facebook Live shortly after the fire began showing the flames coming from the bus before emergency personnel were able to arrive.
Though his bus was burning up before his eyes, he McCoy did not let that ruin his morning and spoke with viewers and Facebook followers through the entire event.
Once firefighters were able to get the fire under control and put out, McCoy went around and had each person introduce themselves on camera before reciting the Pledge Of Allegiance" with everyone at the scene.
According to Captain Charlie Metcalf, the fire began in the engine compartment and was noticed by the driver.
Everyone was able to safely exit the bus before the fire spread.
News4 has reached out to McCoy's publicist for any further comment and still waiting on that response.
