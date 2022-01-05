NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When it comes to snow in Nashville, where you come from dictates the way you view it. “I’ve never seen that kind of thing,” Jon Daigle of Texas said. “I just want to play in it really.”
“I cant wait to leave [Nashville], because I miss the snow,” New York Native Dorothy Grant said.
The Nashville Department of Transportation was at the ready Wednesday, with 40 trucks and 8,000 tons of salt on standby for Thursday’s snowfall. The city employs 28 drivers, who run 28 primary and 28 secondary routes. Despite those resources, a few inches is enough to bring the city t a halt.
Something Daigle is family with. “People will literally just stay home for that day that it’s there,” he said. And something Grant struggles to understand. “It’s ridiculous,” she said.
According to NDOT, the department recently received $500,000 for more salt and salt supplies, and money allocated in the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget will be used for new trucks that will service additional routes next winter.
“We always advise motorists to use extreme caution on roadways during a sleet/snow/ice event, and avoid driving unless necessary,” NDOT spokesperson Cortnye Stone told News4. “Motorists should always use caution on bridges and overpasses, as they tend to freeze first and become very slick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.