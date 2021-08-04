NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure announced 24 new traffic-calming projects for certain Metro neighborhoods.

NDOT said the neighborhoods were selected based on data collected and applications submitted for certain neighborhoods in need of traffic-calming.

"Traffic calming is one of the most important investments we can make to create safer neighborhoods," said Mayor Cooper. "Our new budget and the creation of NDOT will lead to more projects in more neighborhoods that help us reduce speed, prevent collisions, and protect lives."

NDOT said they will announce more projects in the Fall and Spring of 2022.

Based on applications and data collected, NDOT selected the following neighborhoods: Forest Cove Valley View Bellshire Terrace McMurray Hills Sevier Park Anderson Lane North Radnor Lake McFerrin Park Hillhurst Owendale Haywood Heights Renraw Cherokee Park O’Brien Ocala Overhill W Marathona Woodbine Lakeland Pointe Belmont Park Terrace Litton Rosebank Castlegate North Crieve Hall