CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A second suspect is in custody in connection with a murder that happened in Clarksville last spring.
Victoria Erin Mallory Powell, 19, turned herself in Monday night after being indicted for felony murder and especially aggravated burglary. She is being held on $500,000 bond.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at a home on Post Road on May 11, 2018.
Several suspects entered the home in what was believed to be a robbery attempt. Andrew Young was killed in the incident.
Tyler Stilke, 21, was also indicted for felony murder and especially aggravated burglary in the case. He was served the charges while he was being held in the Montgomery County Jail for an alleged probation violation.
Police said they are still working to make additional arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 931-648-0656, ext. 5483, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Information can also be submitted online at P3tips.com/591.
