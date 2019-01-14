NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman filed a lawsuit in federal court earlier this month claiming she was subjected to an "unlawful" strip search by two law enforcement officers working security at Nissan Stadium during a Titans game in 2017.
The narrative presented in her lawsuit is strikingly similar to another lawsuit filed in Davidson County Circuit Court by an unnamed woman in October 2018.
In the new lawsuit, Plaintiff Nakisha Breedlove said she was approached near the "money room" at Nissan Stadium after the Titans v. Colts game on Dec. 24, 2017, by an "older, bald white male with a salt-and-pepper beard and wearing a brown uniform."
She said the male deputy, referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe, first accused her of stealing from her employer, Legends Hospitality Group, and then threatened to put her in jail when she denied the allegations.
After that, Breedlove said, the male deputy pulled her into another room by her clothing and demanded she strip down to her bra and underwear.
That's when a female security guard, referred to as Jane Doe, walked into the room.
According to the lawsuit, Breedlove believes "if Jane Doe did not walk in, John Doe would have raped her."
Breedlove said the cavity search carried out on the male deputy's orders was "non-consensual, unwanted and offensive" and made her feel "humiliated, embarrassed and fear[ful] for her life."
She also claims her civil rights were violated by the deputies "on information and belief" that only "other African-American employees were seized and searched on the same day without a search warrant, reasonable suspicion, or probable cause."
The plaintiffs' lawyer, Randall Burton, said in a statement to News4:
"It's my general policy not to discuss the specifics of my clients' cases, but I stand behind the facts set out in the two complaints. My clients both experienced a traumatic event, and they do not wish [for] anyone else to suffer like they have. I hope that my clients' willingness to shine a light on what happen[ed] to them will help prevent [it] from occurring again."
According to employment records from the Tennessee Dept. of Safety & Homeland Security obtained by News4, only three THP troopers worked security at Nissan Stadium in 2017. Only one of them was working at the time of both alleged incidents.
News4 reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for a response to the lawsuits, but officials declined to comment on any ongoing investigations.
No criminal charges have been filed against anyone at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates.
