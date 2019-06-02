TRACY CITY, TN (WSMV) -- Rescue divers from the same EMS crew recovered a second drowning victim in as many days in southeastern Tennessee.
Franklin County rescue divers assisted in the search and recovery of a 17-year-old who disappeared after the boat he was riding in overturned.
The first drowning victim recovered by Franklin County EMA and Rescue was on Friday night at Tim's Ford Lake.
Saturday night their diver team was called to Grundy County, to assist in the search for the teen on a reservoir on Mountain View Lane in Tracy City.
Officials are asking the public to remember to wear a life jacket while swimming and to keep the family of the teen in your thoughts and prayers.
