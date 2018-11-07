OLD HICKORY, TN (WSMV) - News4 has confirmed a second report of needles being found in a Wilson County child's Halloween candy.
Earlier this week, the child reportedly found the needle while he was unwrapping the candy during lunch at his school. The child told his teacher and his father about the incident.
As the child and his father looked at more of the candy bars, they reportedly found a second needle in a candy bar. The child's father then called police to file a report.
The family claims that the candy came from the Langford Farms subdivision within Old Hickory in Wilson County.
Another report was filed last week about a needle being found in a Life Saver gummy from Hillside Drive in Old Hickory.
This child reportedly went trick-or-treating in the Langford Farms subdivision and on West End in Nashville. It was initially unclear where the child might have received the tainted candy.
After finding additional candy with needles, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office is looking strongly into the fact that both sets of candy came from the Langford Farms subdivision.
