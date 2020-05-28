NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC), Vanderbilt Health and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. have announced the launch of the Good to Go program, supporting Nashville-area businesses with extra resources and access to the city's public health experts.
This comes as Nashville begins to slowly reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is designed to ensure a safer city for both residents and visitors. Businesses are pledging to implement health standards in a way consistent across Nashville.
Good to Go is a voluntary program and asks Nashville-area businesses to commit to guidance from the Metro Public Health Department and the CDC. The program also provides access to toolkits for businesses, as well as support to help carry out recommendations.
Infectious disease experts from Vanderbilt helped develop the program's key elements and will be involved with ongoing learning, as well as information sharing.
Businesses that commit to Good to Go will also get access to training modules as well as other first-hand experience from Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Businesses that participate will receive a green music note to put at their locations, websites and other materials, indicating their commitment to following safety standards set forth by the program. Good to Go will also recognize participating on its new website which will be promoted to visitors.
“We encourage every business in Nashville to join Good to Go. We believe this is the first program of this kind in the nation to provide uniform industry guidelines and comprehensive toolkits for businesses throughout the city in response to COVID-19. We want to show the world that through cooperation and collaboration, Nashville is safe and sound,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of NCVC. “As destinations begin to open, Good to Go will help Nashville stand apart as it ensures that our business community is following all public health guidelines and has access to leading experts at Vanderbilt Health. It will give all those who live and come to Nashville confidence and peace of mind that we are safely open for business.”
In order to participate, businesses must agree to adopt all applicable guidelines from MPHD and the CDC and participate in Good to Go's enhanced learning program. In return, businesses will get regular information and insights from infection prevention experts at Vanderbilt, key learnings and best practices from Ryman Hospitality Properties leaders and access to new resources as recommendations change.
Below is a list of Good to Go program benefits:
- Signage to display Good to Go’s signature green music note
- Business listing on Good to Go website
- Access to program toolkit and materials on infectious disease prevention and workplace safety informed by Vanderbilt experts
- Insights into best practices from RHP leaders
- Monthly calls with fellow Good to Go participants
- Timely access to Vanderbilt Health infectious disease professionals for questions
