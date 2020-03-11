(WSMV) – The upcoming men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments will be played without fans in attendance amidst coronavirus concerns, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
NCAA President Mark Emmert also announced only limited family members and essential staff members will be allowed in attendance.
Emmert issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects the players, employees, and fans."
The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel issued the following statement:
