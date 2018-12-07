NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville will be one of the cities featured in NBC's national New Year's Eve broadcast.
The show will feature part of Keith Urban's performance live from "Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville."
Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones will be co-hosting the show from Times Square in New York City.
The special will air from 9 to 10 p.m. and will then return from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Brett Young's performance will also be featured during the broadcast. Young will perform shortly after the Music Note is raised at 6 p.m.
"Music City Midnight" is a free event that will be open to the public at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
This will be Urban's third year headlining the show. Additional performers will include Peter Frampton, Judah & the Lion, Caitlyn Smith, Devon Gilfillian and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
"It’s an honor to join the national NBC broadcast of New Year’s Eve," said Mayor David Briley. "The celebration here in Nashville gets bigger and better every year, and this year is no different. As always, our city’s festivities will feature top-notch entertainment, a great crowd and a wonderful host. The rest of the country will now see that Nashville is the place to be to ring in the New Year."
The event will include the annual Music Note Drop, along with a fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.
Sirius XM host Storme Warren and News4's own Kelly Sutton will serve as emcees of the event.
