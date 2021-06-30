NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NBC News reports that a 21-year-old senior at Vanderbilt is among those killed when a high-rise condo building collapsed last week.
According to NBC, Andreas Giannitsopoulos was in Surfside, Florida, visiting his Godfather when the condo tower collapsed.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Giannitsopoulos, click here. According to the GoFundMe account, Giannitsopoulos was studying economics at Vanderbilt. While St. Thomas, he was a decathlon student-athlete.
Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.
The number of residents unaccounted stands at 145.
Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.
To read the full NBC News article, click here.
News 4 is working to gather more information about the student and will have updates on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.