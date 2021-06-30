NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NBC News reports that a 21-year-old senior at Vanderbilt is among those killed when a high-rise condo building collapsed last week.

According to NBC, Andreas Giannitsopoulos was in Surfside, Florida, visiting his Godfather when the condo tower collapsed.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Giannitsopoulos, click here. According to the GoFundMe account, Giannitsopoulos was studying economics at Vanderbilt. While St. Thomas, he was a decathlon student-athlete.

Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.

The number of residents unaccounted stands at 145.

News 4 is working to gather more information about the student and will have updates on air and online.