NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NBC News is reporting that a 21-year-old Vanderbilt University senior was among those killed when a high-rise condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida last week.

According to NBC, Andreas Giannitsopoulos was in Surfside visiting his Godfather when the condo tower collapsed.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Giannitsopoulos' family — to view that GoFundMe click here.

According to the GoFundMe account, Giannitsopoulos was studying economics at Vanderbilt. While attending St. Thomas, he was known as a decathlon student-athlete.

Search crews going through the ruins of the Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18.

It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.

The number of residents still unaccounted for currently stands at 145.

