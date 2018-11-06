NBC News and The Associated Press are projecting U.S. Representative and Republican Marsha Blackburn has won the Tennessee Senate race against Democrat Phil Bredesen. Blackburn addressed her supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory.
The Republican National Committee submitted a statement to local news media congratulating Senator-elect Blackburn with a jab against musician Taylor Swift, an outspoken supporter for Bredesen.
“Unfortunately for Phil Bredesen, he’s not going to be able to just shake it off. Congratulations, Senator-elect Blackburn!" said Republican National Committee spokesperson Garren Shipley.
Lt. Governor Randy McNally made a statement on the unofficial election results for Blackburn, saying she ran an outstanding campaign.
Tennessee Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) made the statement below following unofficial election results in the Tennessee U.S. Senate race:
"Marsha Blackburn ran an outstanding campaign from start to finish. When the pundits had all but counted her out, she just fought harder. Marsha is the conservative champion we need in Washington to fight for the Trump agenda. She fought for Tennessee values in the legislature and in Congress. She will now continue the fight as Senator. I am grateful she will join a Senate majority in Washington committed to putting America First. Having served at the state level as well as the federal level, Marsha will help bring power back to the states and truly make America great again."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
