WASHINGTON, D.C. - Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 14-point lead in the first NBC poll after the Presidential debate this week.
Sunday marks 30 days until the election and NBC News released a new poll on the race on Sunday morning.
The poll shows Biden entered the debate with an eight-point lead and left with a 14-point lead. Biden is ahead among registered voters, 53 percent to 39 percent.
“The clear loser from the debate was Donald Trump,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, said in a statement on Sunday. “And at least for the short term, this has damaged his standing against Joe Biden.”
But it should be noted that more Democrats responded this time than in the previous poll.
The approval rating for the president stood at 43 percent, which was down 2 percent from a recent NBC poll.
Another takeaway from the poll is two out of every three voters said Biden has the better temperament to be president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.