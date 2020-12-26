NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person of interest has been identified in connection with the explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News.

Multiple senior federal law enforcement officials told NBC News Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching the home of Anthony Quinn Warner. The investigation is taking place at the 63-year-old's home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch.

The announcement comes after an explosion occurred inside a RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m. Metro Police said the incident was "an intentional act." The explosion damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people.

“I am confident that we have the team to get to the bottom of this," US Attorney Don Cochran said.

The FBI, ATF, Metro Police, and the mayor said tips have been pouring in as authorities are working around the clock. While no arrests have been made, authorities said they have received more than 500 tips.

“Nashville is safe and that there are no known threats at this time,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said.

Sources told News4 authorities found human remains near the RV and are investigating whether they were from an innocent person or someone involved in the explosion.

Drake asks for patience as they continue their investigation.

"The federal government is in charge of the scene, and they will collapse the scene as much as possible," Drake said in a video posted on the mayor's Twitter page. "Know that your businesses are safe. We have law enforcement officers at each corner to protect the area. No one will be allowed access to your business."

I’m grateful for the continued efforts by @MNPDNashville, @NashvilleFD, and @NashvilleEOC. Here is a message from Chief Drake to downtown business owners and residents affected by the ongoing investigation. Please contact https://t.co/mxrVsqYPKn for further assistance. pic.twitter.com/F41vzXckdS — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 26, 2020

Any impacted business owners and residents affected by the ongoing investigation are asked to fill out the form at http://hub.nashville.gov for further assistance.

FBI said they are increasing their investigative footprint. They have 250 agents on the ground between them and the ATF. They are starting on the exterior of the footprint and working their way in.

The FBI added they are hoping that they can be done with the outer areas in a "day or so."

On Friday, there is a curfew in place tonight after an explosion downtown sent three people to the hospital. The explosion happened outside the AT&T building near 2nd and Commerce.

Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order putting a curfew on most of downtown; this includes Broadway and the James Robertson Parkway. The curfew will not be lifted until Sunday night.

The FBI is encouraging anyone with images, videos, or other information related to the explosion to submit them via their online tip line.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 615-75-CRIME or can submit a tip to the FBI by clicking here.

Cochran called Nashvillains tough and said the actions of six Metro officers are "the reason there was no loss of life."