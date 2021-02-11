Comcast NBC Universal launched a nationwide "plan your vaccine" campaign on Thursday.
The goal of the campaign is to help educate people on how and where they can get the CVOID-19 vaccine. Planyourvaccine.com features a customizable national tool for vaccination news and data.
The website allows users to navigate the vaccine rollout process by state, letting them know if they are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, track distribution timelines, and find the closest vaccination location.
To maximize reach and accessibility, the site is available in English, Spanish and Mandarin.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.