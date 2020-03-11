(WSMV) – The NBA has suspended its season, according to a statement the league issued.
This comes after a Utah Jazz player, identified as center Rudy Gobert, had preliminary testing come back positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The test result was reported shortly before tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The affected player was not in the arena and the game was canceled once the test result came back.
The NBA is suspending its season following the conclusion of Wednesday’s scheduled games until further notice. During this time, the NBA will determine next steps for moving forward regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.