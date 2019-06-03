NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the second time since 2012, Navy Week is coming to Nashville.
The event runs Monday through Sunday giving Nashvillians a chance to learn all about the Navy way of life and its importance to national security.
There are over 15 activities and features sailors from the oldest warship afloat, the USS Constitution.
