SMYRNA, Tn. (WSMV) - A longtime detective with the La Vergne Police Department received a hero's goodbye Wednesday, as the community mourned his unexpected passing last week.

Det. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky died on-duty Friday from a medical incident.

During his funeral service with military honors Wednesday, Stolinksy was remembered for putting everything he had into helping others. Before serving 20 years as a La Vergne police detective, Stolinsky served three tours in the Armed Forces.

"In his own way, Kevin was a very kind guy, he'll do anything for you," La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis said. "Sometimes, more than he should. But he did. And he did it with conviction, he did it without question."

Stolinksy leaves behind a wife and young daughter, both of whom were presented flags during Stolinsky's memorial service at Life Point Church in Smyrna.

He was posthumously promoted to lieutenant with the La Vergne Police Department on Monday.