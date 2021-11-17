SMYRNA, Tn. (WSMV) - A longtime detective with the La Vergne Police Department received a hero's goodbye Wednesday, as the community mourned his unexpected passing last week.

Det. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky died on-duty Friday from a medical incident.

During his funeral service with military honors Wednesday, Stolinksy was remembered for putting everything he had into helping others. Before serving 20 years as a La Vergne police detective, Stolinsky served three tours in the Armed Forces.

"In his own way, Kevin was a very kind guy, he'll do anything for you," La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis said. "Sometimes, more than he should. But he did. And he did it with conviction, he did it without question."

Stolinksy leaves behind a wife and young daughter, both of whom were presented flags during Stolinsky's memorial service at Life Point Church in Smyrna.

He was posthumously promoted to lieutenant with the La Vergne Police Department on Monday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.