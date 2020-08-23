A navy veteran will be getting a brand new home in Lebanon from Habitat for Humanity.

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Through Saturday's rain, Habitat for Humanity's latest home continued to be built.

The new home out in Lebanon will be the 82nd installment the Wilson County team has built. This home will go to a navy veteran who used to be a Habitat volunteer, before becoming homeless himself.

"This one has more meaning because I will have rooms for my grandchildren," new homeowner Tim Marshall said. "I'll have a boys' room and a girls' room, and it will be for me to just be a grandfather."

Marshall will close on the house between November and January. Hopefully, he will be able to have his grandchildren over from Mt. Juliet soon after.

Everyone at the build site is following proper social distancing guidelines and bringing their own masks and PPE. 

