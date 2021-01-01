NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While it might take you more time to return items in store this year, plenty of retailers are giving consumers more time because of the pandemic.
"They're extending their return windows, so pay attention to Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy — all of the big stores have extended their return window," said Sara Skirboll from RetailMeNot.
Skirboll says keep your receipts and understand the store's return policy.
"What condition does the item have to be in? Does the tag have to be on? Does it have to be in its original packaging, etc.," she said.
For online returns, it's important to remember that boxes shipped now may face some of the same delays we saw during the holidays, leading to longer wait times on getting a credit or reimbursement.
But on the positive side, those store credits or exchanges may get you more bang for your buck.
"Items are going to be significantly discounted. So not only do stores have excess inventory from the holidays, they even had excess inventory from the fall," Skirboll said. "So you're going to find deals anywhere between 25 and up to 75 percent off on apparel and shoes, for example."
Another money-saving tip, read the fine print on any returns you have to send in, as many retailers offer a free return label.
