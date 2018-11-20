An annual holiday headache.
"Tons of traffic and standstill, just trying to get out of Nashville especially."
Drivers prepare to fight through the busiest travel day of the year.
"Tomorrow I'm probably gonna have to plan to leave at least 45 minutes early to make it anywhere close to the time I need to arrive."
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers say you should plan ahead.
"Do not plan your travel times to where you're cutting it down to the last couple minutes to arrive at an event..." said Lt. Bill Miller.
THP says a crash could back traffic up anywhere from 20 minutes to several hours.
"What a lot of people fail to understand is a crash is not just a law enforcement officer call in a tow truck and clearing the scene. It's more in-depth, it's more difficult than that. There's an investigation," said Lt. Miller.
"I've used Apple Maps and Waze. 440's a hot mess so just trying to navigate around that."
The Waze App will get you around potholes, construction, road blocks, and heavy traffic. It will alert you to accidents as well and sometimes offer an alternate route.
Even so, plan for delays Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
"Expect a heavy presence of law enforcement. We're not there to hinder your traffic or travel times, we're there to make sure you're safe," said Lt. Miller.
THP asks that you set your destination in an app before you drive, and then leave it alone so you don't put yourself and other drivers at risk.
