(WSMV) - Tyson Foods has recalled one of its ready-to-eat chicken patty products that has been shipped across the nation.
Officials say over 39,000 pounds of a Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product was recalled because of possible foreign matter contamination. According to a press release, the products were produced on January 31, 2019, and contain the following:
- 26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.
The problem was reportedly discovered after the recalling firm notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after consumer's complained. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Customers who have purchased these products are urged to not eat them and to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought it. Anyone with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.