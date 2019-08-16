Weaver chicken patty recall

Weaver chicken patty recall

 Courtesy U.S. Department of Agriculture FSIS

(WSMV) - Tyson Foods has recalled one of its ready-to-eat chicken patty products that has been shipped across the nation. 

Officials say over 39,000 pounds of a Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product was recalled because of possible foreign matter contamination. According to a press release, the products were produced on January 31, 2019, and contain the following: 

Weaver chicken patty recall

Weaver chicken patty recall
  • 26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The problem was reportedly discovered after the recalling firm notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after consumer's complained. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

Customers who have purchased these products are urged to not eat them and to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought it. Anyone with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.