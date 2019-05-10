NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The National Weather Service will survey damage Friday left behind by an EF-0 tornado that hit the Tennessee state line with Alabama yesterday.
News4 received pictures of damage from Hazel Green, AL and Park City, TN.
There were no serious injuries to report and no fatalities. A lot of trees were damaged, however, as a result of high winds.
