SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service is surveying damage after powerful storms produced possible tornadoes early Saturday evening in Maury, Williamson, and Robertson Counties.
On a cattle farm in Spring Hill, a metal roof was blown off a storage barn with the side wooden walls bowed out. There was a pickup truck and trailer inside that barn but both escaped without damage. Family and friends are helping to clean up the mess. The 86-year-old farmer, his wife, and their cattle out in the fields all managed to escape the storm without injury.
In Robertson County, the most significant damage was seen around the town of Orlinda after a possible tornado ripped through. Storms produced damaging winds and very heavy rainfall.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.