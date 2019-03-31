The National Weather Service is surveying damage after storms ripped through Maury, Williamson, and Robertson Counties on Saturday.
"I've never seen a barn in this area with a storm knocked down flat like that," David Wimpee, an Orlinda resident said.
Orlinda is a small town in Robertson County.
Wimpee said the tobacco barn belongs to his son-in-law and daughter. It's part of the family's farm.
Pieces of a roof from another barn and parts of their shed are gone too.
"I'm grateful my daughter and son-in-law weren't here. My family wasn't here," Wimpee said.
The National Weather Service's survey team said they found an 8-mile swath of straight-line wind damage on Saturday. They estimated wind speeds were 65-75 mph.
Across the street, Daniel Healy remembers the weather changing quickly.
"Next thing you know rain is coming in sideways and it's blowing really, really hard," Healy said.
Tree limbs started falling over the place and then another noise.
"Then there's a tobacco barn that kind of just fell in like a house of cards. Just gone," Healy said.
As neighbors start to rebuild and repair, it could be pricey. Wimpee said the damage to this family's property is in the thousands.
They'll be talking with their insurance company to see what can be done.
On a cattle farm in Spring Hill, a metal roof was blown off a storage barn with the side wooden walls bowed out.
There was a pickup truck and trailer inside that barn but both escaped without damage. Family and friends are helping to clean up the mess. The 86-year-old farmer, his wife, and their cattle out in the fields all managed to escape the storm without injury.
The National Weather Service said a microburst most likely caused the damage there.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
