NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service reports an EF-2 tornado struck Kingston Springs late Friday night, according to meteorologists surveying the damage on Sunday morning.

The tornado the touched down in Kingston Springs had maximum winds of 125 mph and was 500 yards wide. The tornado path was 10.5 miles. There was one injury reported.

Woman pulled from mobile home in Kingston Springs Huge trees have fallen on homes and taking out roofs completely in Kingston Springs after storms in Cheatham County on Saturday morning.

The survey reported on Sunday is one of eight scheduled for the day by the National Weather Service in Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville National Weather Service bureau was sending two teams out to conduct surveys on Sunday.

One team was set to complete surveys in Dickson County and then move on to Kingston Springs, Perry County and possibly Stewart County by the end of the day.

A second team of surveyors will cover Davidson County, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet and attempt to get to Smith County by the end of the day.

11 dead after EF-3 tornado hits Bowling Green The Bowling Green area is seeing significant damage after a potential tornado moved through the area early morning.

The Memphis National Weather Service Office was also conducting surveys on Sunday. Those surveyors were going to survey the West Tennessee supercell that moved from Dyer to Henry counties.