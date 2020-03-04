Tornado damage

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The National Weather Service survey teams have concluded that it was one single tornado that on the ground for over 50 miles Tuesday morning.

The NWS surveyors determined that this tornado was on the ground for 50.25 miles from beginning to end, starting by John C. Tune airport, and ending east of Wilson county, three and a half miles west of Gordonsville in Smith County.

At over 50 miles, this tornado is long, but not atop the list of long-track tornadoes for the state of Tennessee, which stands currently at 80 miles with a 1917 tornado that ended in Stewart county.

Longest tornado track in Middle Tennessee

Longest tornado track in the history of Middle Tennessee from 1917.

That tornado caused six deaths, far behind the current death toll of 25.

The survey teams will continue working on the storm damage assessments, and say the final path could possibly be revised.

