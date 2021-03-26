NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has added another two tornados to the list of touchdowns that occurred across middle Tennessee Thursday evening.
Additional surveying by the NWS has listed an EF-1 tornado touching down in Smyrna with winds reaching 95 mph and an EF-0 near the Nashville Speedway with winds reaching 85 mph.
Initially, NWS confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Wayne county with winds reaching up to 130 mph.
Portland in Sumner County and East Nashville received 85pmh straight-line winds around the same time.
NWS continues to survey and confirm further touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.