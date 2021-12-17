Midwest Tornadoes

A houses marked with a red "X" after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service officers in Nashville and Memphis confirmed 24 tornadoes touched down in Tennessee on Friday night and early Saturday morning based on damage surveys.

There were 10 tornadoes reported in West Tennessee and 15 in Middle Tennessee. One tornado that struck Dresden in West Tennessee and Stewart County in Middle Tennessee is reflected in the regional total, but only once in the state total.

Five deaths have been reported in Tennessee during the storms – three in Lake County, one in Obion County and one in Shelby County.

Less than 500 people across the state remain without power as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

 

