NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 11 possible tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee early Saturday morning.

Tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee The National Weather Service have confirmed the following tornadoes in Middle Tennessee: Humphreys County to Bucksnort, EF-1, max wind 100 mph, 250 yards wide, 12.2 mile path length

Rural Hickman County I-40, EF-0, max wind 85 mph, 100 yards wide, 4.66 mile length

Dickson, EF-2, max wind 135 mph, 500 yards wide, 8.34 mile path length, 2 injuries

Burns, EF-1, max wind 110 mph, 175 yards wide, 5.3 mile path length

Kingston Springs, EF-2, max wind 125 mph, 400 yards wide, 10.5 mile path length, 1 injury

Percy Priest to Mount Juliet, EF-1, max wind 105 mph, 100 yards wide, 7.6 mile path length.

Stewart County, ER-2, max wind 125 mph, 400 yards wide, 18 mile path length.

Old Hickory to Hendersonville (Davidson, Sumner and Wilson counties), EF-1, max wind 95 mph, 150 yards wide, 6.24 mile path length

Carthage, EF-0, max wind 80 mph, 75 yards wide, 6.86 mile path length

Clay County, EF-1, max wind 105 mph, 75 yards wide, 5.8 mile path length

Bethpage (Sumner County), EF-0, max wind 85 mph, 50 yards wide, 6.4 mile path length

The National Weather Service has surveyed four sites on Monday and determined the damage was from a tornado.

One path from Old Hickory to Hendersonville in parts of Davidson, Sumner and Wilson counties was an EF-1 tornado. A second tornado in Carthage in Smith County had damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado.

A tornado in Clay County was classified as an EF-1 tornado and reached speeds of 105 mph and was 75 yards wide. The tornado continued into Monroe County, KY, where it was an EF-0 tornado.

An EF-0 tornado also touched down in the Bethpage area of Sumner County. This tornado had wind speeds of 85 mph and was 50 yards wide. It traveled 6.4 miles.

The National Weather Service said on Monday that two other storm tracks have been confirmed as tornadoes.

Forecasters returned to the field on Sunday morning to conduct surveys to determine storm strength.

Dickson, Kingston Springs and Stewart County were struck by EF-2 tornadoes early Saturday morning. The tornadoes that touched down from Humphreys County to Bucksnort, in Burns and from Percy Priest to Mount Juliet were all rated EF-1 tornadoes.

Woman pulled from mobile home in Kingston Springs Huge trees have fallen on homes and taking out roofs completely in Kingston Springs after storms in Cheatham County on Saturday morning.

A tornado in rural Hickman County along Interstate 40 was rated as an EF-0 tornado.

Crews were working to determine if tornadoes also touched down in Perry County, Hendersonville and Smith County.

Surveyors from the Memphis National Weather Service office were going to check out damage from Dyer County to Henry County to determine whether tornadoes touched down there.

The Paducah and Louisville offices will be conducting surveys in western Kentucky. The tornado that touched down in Bowling Green was determined to be an EF-3.

The Louisville National Weather Service office said surveys showed damage in the Chandlers Chapel area of Logan County had at least EF-2 damage with 125 mph estimated wind speeds.