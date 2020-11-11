NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Slow down, move over and be safe.
That's the message for National Traffic Incident Response Week. The goal is to highlight the workers who clear crashes off our roads.
It's a dangerous job.
In some cases, emergency responders have been injured or even killed at the scene of a crash.
We all play a role in keeping our roads safe.
Here in Tennessee, we have the “Move Over” law, that requires drivers to either change lanes or slow down when they see an emergency vehicle or law enforcement.
If you don’t, the maximum fine is $500 and possible jail time.
To learn more about National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, click here.
