NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The most dangerous time for teen drivers is traditionally between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and this summer a nationwide social media campaign worked to curb those statistics.
“So for 74 days we have been literally pounding social media with all of our tips and tricks for being a safe driver for teens and for parents,” said Michelle Anderson of the National Road Safety Foundation.
Anderson says her team and an organization called Students Against Destructive Decisions have been flooding social media with posts to encourage safe driving.
And the campaign seems to be working.
“When looking at our analytics, we’re seeing quite a spike in interaction on our website and social media and it seems to be that more teens are looking at those top pages.”
It's important information for young drivers to see. 125 teens died last year on the roads.
Anderson says parents can protect their children by the way they behave behind the wheel.
“So we ask the parents to make sure that they’re buckling their seatbelts, they’re not talking on cellphones, they’re not reaching for something while they’re in the car and drinking and eating and doing those things because when their kids see that, they’ll do the same thing when they’re in the car.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.