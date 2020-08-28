NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new database shows school COVID-19 cases in each state, but Tennessee does not have any listed information.
Gov. Bill Lee said that it's against federal HIPA and FERPA laws to list the COVID cases in each school and district. But, this new list shows other states are releasing that information.
"A lot of people are dying with COVID and we just wanna be cautious,"parent John Little said.
Little has a sixth grader at Nashville Classical. He wants the governor to release COVID-19 numbers by schools.
"It just gives us the ability to make the best decision, and we think the governor needs to let parents make the best decision for our kids," Little said.
On Aug. 4, Lee said he was working on a way to give this information legally.
"We do want to protect the individual privacy of families and students, patient identification is important. But transparency is also important," Lee said.
National Education Association database shows that a lot of other states are releasing that information.
When you click on the state, a spreadsheet shows the school district, school, and city the case came from.
While several states are filled with information, Tennessee's spreadsheet is empty.
"I think that his response to that, as a parent, it’s preposterous. If you think about nursing homes right, they’re releasing the date around nursing homes which is protected by HIPA," Little said. "So when he says that FERPA AND HIPA.. to us that doesn’t make any sense."
News 4 will continue to press the governor about this information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.