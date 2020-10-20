NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennesseans will have an opportunity to safely and securely dispose of potentially addictive prescription medications at the upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at locations across the state.
Take back events offer an opportunity for anyone to properly dispose of medications that are no longer needed or expired including potentially addictive prescription opioids.
The annual take back event was postponed in April by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but local community groups and law enforcement agencies that team up to host take back events have adapted to the pandemic protocols necessary to make the October event safe and effective for everyone.
During the take back event in October 2019, Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 26,000 pounds of medications at 145 collection sites.
“We know that COVID-19 is causing increased feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress, and for some people, that is leading to increased use of substances. When you combine that with the availability of potentially addictive medications in the home and everyone spending more time at home, you have several risk factors all in one place,” said Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “Participating in a prescription drug take back is an easy and effective way that anyone can take a positive step toward addressing that risk by decreasing access to medications that can be misused.”
For people who are unable to participate in a take back event, there are more than 330 prescription drug drop boxes available across the state with at least one in every Tennessee county. Many of the boxes are placed in partnership with local law enforcement and pharmacies and disposal is coordinated through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Several businesses are holding events on Saturday:
- Kroger Health and Cardinal Health Foundation: 4700 Trader’s Way, Thompson’s Station and 510 Highway 76 E., White House.
- TriStar Centennial Medical Center, 2300 Patterson St., Nashville
- TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, 355 New Shackle Island Rd., Hendersonville (collection from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- TriStar Horizon Medical Center, 111 Highway 70 E., Dickson (collection from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, 1801 Ashley Circle, Bowling Green, KY
- TriStar Skyline Medical Center, 3441 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
- TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, 391 Wallace Rd., Nashville
- TriStar Summit Medical Center, 5655 Frist Blvd., Hermitage
- TriStar Spring Hill ER, 3001 Reserve Blvd., Spring Hill
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, 1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.