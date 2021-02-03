NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new national poll shows almost a year into the pandemic, small business owners expect to make cuts and changes in the next few months to survive.
Rhonda Shaw, owner of the 'Moving Canvas,' tried her best to keep her mobile paint party business afloat in 2020.
"Yes I would have had to say the 'Moving Canvas' is on hold or on pause until we can gather again... it's real hard," Shaw said.
A national poll of small businesses shows she's far from alone with over 50 percent of black-owned businesses reporting a drop in revenue.
"We found across the board close to 15 to 20 percent of businesses say without additional reliefs in the form of federal loans or grans that they'll be forced to closed in the next few months," Brian Pifer, vice president of entrepreneurship for Small Business Majority, said.
Pifer says even for those that have tried to adapt, getting those federal loans have been hard, especially for minority-owned businesses.
"Our polling found that black-owned businesses are more likely if they did get PPP funded at an amount less than what they thought they qualified. We’ve seen it particularly micro-businesses and self-employed across the board just having less access," he said.
Pifer says funding is still available and encourage business owners not to give up.
"That was one of the challenges if you weren’t an existing client with a bank, finding a bank that would do a PPE application. There’s a lot of money still on the table with PPP in this round," Pifer explained.
And that's good news for business owners like Shaw.
"If it's promoted that we can apply, can we get feedback or a denial, a received notice? Small business owners could definitely use the help. We are struggling out here," Shaw said.
Below are a few tips if you are considering applying for PPP:
Calculate your eligible amount.
- You are eligible for 2.5 months worth of your average monthly payroll. That average can be over the last 12 months, all of 2020 or all of 2019. If self-employed, your eligibility is based on your net profit from your Schedule C.
Make sure you have all the required documentation.
- PPP application form (available from SBA or your lender), proof of payroll costs, proof of business ownership.
- If your banking institution is not a participating lender, consider using a credit union or a local community bank that is a participating lender.
Business owners are eligible if they have not yet received PPP, or if they did receive PPP and saw a 25 percent decline in revenue in a quarter this year compared to last year.
Once you receive funding, be sure to document how the loan was used towards eligible expenses. This is important for the loan forgiveness process.
If the parameters of PPP are not the best fit for you, consider other relief programs like the SBA's Debt Relief Program or EIDL Program.
