NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Communities all over the Midstate and the country will come together for block parties and cook-outs Tuesday for National Night Out.
While it's a time to have fun, it's also a time to increase crime prevention awareness.
There have been four drive-by shootings in two weeks here in Nashville. Police say one person died Monday from one of these crimes.
Mayor David Briley and Chief of Police Steve Anderson are expected to be at many of the block parties today. Police officers will be at every event as well. They hope to build relationships between police and the community.
Here are some community events being held today for National Night Out:
Gernert Studio Apartments
1101 Edgehill Ave.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Night Out Against Crime Event
Mayor David Briley is scheduled to kick off event at 11 a.m.
Cheatham Place
1564 Ninth Avenue North
3 to 6 pm. Night Out Against Crime & Back-to-School Event
Mayor David Briley is scheduled to attend at 4 p.m.
Cumberland View
2316 25th Ave. North
3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Night Out Against Crime & Back-to-School Event
Edgehill Apartments
1277 12th Ave. South
3:30 to 5 p.m. Night Out “Crime Forum”
Chief Anderson is scheduled to attend, as well as several members of the Midtown Hills Police Precinct.
Edgehill Apartments
Street Party on 12th Ave. South between Edgehill Ave. and Horton Ave.
5 to 7 p.m. Night Out & Back-to-School Event
Mayor David Briley is scheduled to attend at 6:25 p.m.
