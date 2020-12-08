NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a pandemic-delayed grand opening, the National Museum of African American Music will open its doors in January of 2021.
The new Nashville museum will open its doors with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 18.
Once open, the museum will be the only museum in the United States focused on the impact African-Americans have had on music.
The museum has been in the works for a long time, with the original concept dating back to 1998.
The NMAAM is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville.
To learn more about the museum, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.