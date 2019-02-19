The National Museum of African American Music got a big boost on Tuesday.
Two different non-profit agencies donated a total of $1 million for development of the museum.
The Regions Foundation and the Mike Curb Foundation each donated $500,000 to the museum, which is slated to open in downtown Nashville later this year.
“Today’s event marks a major fundraising milestone for us,” said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president and CEO of NMAAM. “After years of planning and discussions, this project will soon become a reality. We are so grateful to the Regions Foundation and the Mike Curb Foundation for helping to make this pioneering museum a reality.”
The donations made by the Regions Foundation and the Mike Curb Foundation put the museum in closer reach of its nearly $50 million fundraising goal prior to opening in early 2020. Currently, fundraising has reached nearly 75 percent of the target.
In appreciation of the commitment by Regions, the grand foyer of the Museum will be named in honor of the Regions Foundation.
The money will go toward hanging signs and branding some of the museum’s most historic attractions.
“The Fisk Jubilee Singers sang for the queen and one of her comments was you must come from a Music City and that’s where the name ‘Music City’ came from,” said H. Beecher Hicks, President and CEO of the National Museum of African American Music.
Hicks said he believes because of that history the museum completes the Music City brand.
