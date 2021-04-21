NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Museum Of African American Music announced it will present awards to musical pioneers.
In honor of June being Black Music Month, the museum has planned an exciting line-up of events to celebrate. Part of the celebration will feature the 7th annual Celebration of Legends Benefit Concert.
The concert will pay respects to the musical legends of the black community who the museum describes as "...pioneers who have crafted the American Soundtrack."
The museum announced this year they will be presenting Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and, the Fisk Jubilee Singers with Rhapsody & Rhythm Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.