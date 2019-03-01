It’s called slam poetry and the shout-out for that style of spoken word competition takes place this weekend on the Tennessee State University campus.
What is slam poetry?
Imagine if Shakespeare, Jay Z, Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln got together to try and write a poem relevant and relative to their time. It might sound like slam poetry.
Schools with The National Historically-Black College and University Speech and Debate Association are competing at Tennessee State University this weekend.
“I would not describe myself as a shy girl,” Tennessee State’s Sydni Daniels said.
A handful of Black Southern Colleges are competing at TSU.
Every second timed and judged for this Spoken Word National competition.
“Would you guess that a person like me could say this whole speech in two different languages? I didn’t think so,” said one competitor.
Fighting stereotypes with confidence and stage presence.
“You have to be vulnerable, committed, you have to be confidence and have conviction,” said Durmerrick Rose.
No problem for Texas Southern’s Rose.
It’s all you alone on the stage.
“We’re still in a sense competing against each other, just not doing it in a face-to-face way,” said Ross.
In a way, it’s still acting, but here the script is all theirs.
“The person I am off the stage is not the person I am on the stage because it’s a moment to define something different to tell a story that needs to be heard,” said Daniels.
Those stories in slam poetry-style are recorded and put on the internet for a world-wide audience.
The competitors said it’s not anger they’re displaying, just true passion.
