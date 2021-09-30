FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A member of the Alabama National Guard was arrested Thursday after a grand jury indictment in Williamson County, charging him with several sex crimes against a minor.
Jonathan Harold Chamberlain, age 35, was apprehended on six counts of sexual battery, 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, in addition to sexual activity involving a minor.
Chamberlain was a member of the Tennessee National Guard until 2017 and then he transferred to the Alabama National Guard, where he remains as enlisted member.
