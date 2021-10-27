SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – For the first time in more than a year, about 160 Tennessee National Guard soldiers who had been serving in Texas got to see and hug their families again in a special homecoming in Smyrna.
After 13 months of deployment in Laredo, TX, and for the sacrifice both the soldiers and their loved ones make, it’s days like Wednesday that make for days they won’t forget.
For every soldier and each of their loved ones are surely a multitude of reasons why these kinds of homecoming bring out a smile and often a tear in every American.
“There’s few feelings that match that kind of experience of being away from home a long time and see the people who are most important to you all there in one place at one time,” said one of the soldiers returning to Tennessee.
After 13 months there will be some catching up to do.
Children grow, things change, but in every bear hug is something that says these servicemen and servicewomen, as they should, will always be someone’s hero.
“That was everything, from the moment you leave 13 months ago. That’s what you look forward to coming back, that hug. Seeing them outside the bus window,” Staff Sgt. John Fields said. “We started hitting the Tennessee state line and it was a lot of anxiety on the bus, everybody getting ready.”
“It’s not only the individual service member, it’s also the family that serves as well,” Col. Trent Scates of the 194th Engineer Brigade said.
For their service and sacrifice, we say thank you. For 160 of Tennessee’s best, we say welcome home.
“He sees that other people appreciate what his daddy did for the last 13 months,” Kelly Fields, John’s wife, said. “It was hard to sleep last night, so we’re glad to have our soldier back home and our family back together under one roof.”
“He sees that other people appreciate what his daddy did for the last 13 months.”
One family is planning a trip to Disney World now that they’re together again while another said they just want to do nothing for a little while.
They’re all happy to just be home.
The soldiers demobilized at Fort Stewart, GA, before making the journey back to Tennessee.
Another 140 soldiers from the same units are scheduled to return at the beginning of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.