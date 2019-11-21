Deployment return - 11/21/19

Tennessee National Guard Specialist Hunter Owens met his daughter for the first time after returning from deployment in Kuwait.

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Family and friends greeted 120 Tennessee National Guard soldiers on Thursday morning after they returned from deployment in Kuwait.

The soldiers, who spent 11 months in Kuwait, arrived at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna just before 9 a.m.

Many of the soldiers deployed had to miss their kids grow up. Specialist Hunter Owens missed the birth of his daughter.

“I am excited to be home,” he said. “Very thankful.”

He met her for the first time during his homecoming.

“I just have to say finally,” his wife Chelsea said. “It’s been a long time coming, so we’re just happy.”

The group performed vehicle maintenance throughout the Middle East. They were all excited to get home so close to Thanksgiving.

“It’ll be nice to have help,” Chelsea said. “Lots of diaper changes in his future.”

Hunter said he would not have it any other way.

The soldiers who returned are attached to Tennessee’s 776th Support Maintenance Company, headquartered in Elizabethton and Mountain City.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.