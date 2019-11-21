SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Family and friends greeted 120 Tennessee National Guard soldiers on Thursday morning after they returned from deployment in Kuwait.
The soldiers, who spent 11 months in Kuwait, arrived at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna just before 9 a.m.
Many of the soldiers deployed had to miss their kids grow up. Specialist Hunter Owens missed the birth of his daughter.
“I am excited to be home,” he said. “Very thankful.”
He met her for the first time during his homecoming.
“I just have to say finally,” his wife Chelsea said. “It’s been a long time coming, so we’re just happy.”
The group performed vehicle maintenance throughout the Middle East. They were all excited to get home so close to Thanksgiving.
“It’ll be nice to have help,” Chelsea said. “Lots of diaper changes in his future.”
Hunter said he would not have it any other way.
The soldiers who returned are attached to Tennessee’s 776th Support Maintenance Company, headquartered in Elizabethton and Mountain City.
